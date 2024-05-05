Candelario was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Orioles due to a left shin contusion, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Candelario was penciled in at third base but won't start as scheduled due to the injury. He'll have Monday's team off day to rest up before Tuesday's series opener versus Arizona. Santiago Espinal will step in at the hot corner Sunday.
More News
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Homers in loss•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Covers first base in win•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Held out again Friday•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Not ready to start Wednesday•