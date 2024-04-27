Candelario isn't in the Reds' lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Candelario will get a chance to clear his head Saturday after going 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts across his last five games. Santiago Espinal will step in to cover third base instead while batting ninth.
