Candelario (illness) remains out of the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Angels.
There's a bug going around the Reds' clubhouse, as Christian Encarnacion-Strand will also miss a second straight game. Consider Candelario day-to-day. Santiago Espinal will be at third base Friday.
