Tigers' Leonys Martin: Likely to hit leadoff
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said that Martin will likely be the team's leadoff hitter, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Martin has regularly hit first this spring, so Gardenhire's comments merely reinforce what's started to become apparent. The team likes Martin's speed atop the lineup, but of course he will have to improve upon his career-worst .172/.232/.281 slash line from 2017 if he wants to hold onto the job.
