Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Martin has spent the last three-plus seasons in Japan, slashing .220/.350/.461 during his career with the Chiba Lotte Marines. His last taste of major-league action came in 2019 with Cleveland, where he posted a .619 OPS and drove in 19 RBI through 264 plate appearances.