Martin is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Martin sat out the series opener Friday with a lefty (Matthew Boyd) on the mound for Detroit, but the outfielder's absence Saturday comes as more of a surprise with right-hander Spencer Turnbulll on the bump. Manager Terry Francona could be considering dropping Martin from the everyday lineup with the 31-year-old sitting on a hideous .199/.276/.343 batting line for the season.