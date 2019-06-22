Indians' Leonys Martin: Loses roster spot
The Indians designated Martin for assignment Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The writing was on the wall for Martin to notice a downsized role after he was left out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday's game against the Tigers, but it's more surprising that he'll be removed from the roster entirely. That being said, the decision was a justifiable one given that Martin supplied a meager .619 OPS across 264 plate appearances this season. With Martin out of the picture, Oscar Mercado should take over as the Tribe's primary center fielder, while fourth outfielder Jordan Luplow could step into an everyday role after previously being limited to the short side of a platoon in right with Tyler Naquin.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.