The Indians designated Martin for assignment Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The writing was on the wall for Martin to notice a downsized role after he was left out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday's game against the Tigers, but it's more surprising that he'll be removed from the roster entirely. That being said, the decision was a justifiable one given that Martin supplied a meager .619 OPS across 264 plate appearances this season. With Martin out of the picture, Oscar Mercado should take over as the Tribe's primary center fielder, while fourth outfielder Jordan Luplow could step into an everyday role after previously being limited to the short side of a platoon in right with Tyler Naquin.

