site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-michael-papierski-reassigned-to-milb-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Michael Papierski: Reassigned to MiLB camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 27, 2023
at
5:08 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Tigers reassigned Papierski to minor-league camp Monday.
Papierski was re-signed by Detroit to a minor-league contract with an invitation to
MLB spring training in November. The backstop struggled in his time with the Tigers to the tune of .143/.228/.187, and he'll be nothing more than an emergency depth option with Triple-A Toledo for the 2023 season.
More News
11/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read