site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-michael-papierski-dfad-by-detroit | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Michael Papierski: DFA'd by Detroit
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
at
6:37 pm ET
•
1 min read
Papierski was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by Detroit in October, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster. Papierski played in 39 games between the Reds and Giants in 2022 and had a .143/.228/.187 slash line in 103 plate appearances.
More News
10/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 14 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read