site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-michael-papierski-claimed-by-detroit | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Michael Papierski: Claimed by Detroit
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 14, 2022
at
4:35 pm ET
•
1 min read
Papierski was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday.
Papierski made his big-league debut at age-26 this season but failed to impress in short stints with the Giants and Reds. In 39 games between the two clubs, he hit .143/.228/.187. He's unlikely to be much more than organizational depth in Detroit.
More News
08/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/02/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 23 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read