Papierski signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Papierski spent the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization, collecting a .792 OPS with eight homers in 77 contests. The 27-year-old got into 39 games at the big-league level in 2022 between the Giants and Reds, producing just a .415 OPS.