Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Doubtful for Sunday's game

Cabrera (lower-back stiffness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The back/hip issue that forced him from Saturday's game is on the other side of his body than the similar issue that plagued him at the start of the season. Cabrera was in a major funk at the plate prior to the injury, slashing .219/.280/.313 in 96 at-bats since the All-Star break. John Hicks would be the likely starter at first base if Cabrera does indeed sit for the series finale.