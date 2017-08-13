Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Excluded from lineup Sunday
Cabrera (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
The Tigers had previously labeled Cabrera as doubtful to suit up in the series finale after lower-back tightness prompted his early exit in Saturday's contest, so his absence Sunday isn't surprising. John Hicks will enter the lineup at first base and bat fifth, but it's unclear if he'll pick up any further starts in the games to follow. Cabrera should be viewed as day-to-day and could return to action as soon as Monday against the Rangers if his back shows improvement.
