Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Opening year hitting third in lineup

Cabrera will hit third in the Tigers' starting lineup next season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

During the 2017 season, Cabrera started 78 games hitting from the third spot in the order and 50 hitting cleanup. While the Tigers could certainly make adjustments over the course of the year, the team will plan on having Cabrera hit third at the start of the season. The 34-year-old saw his performance at the plate take a steep decline last year, as he hit .249/.329/.399 over 130 games, marking the first season since 2008 that his batting average fell below .300.