Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Surgery deemed successful
Cabrera underwent successful surgery to repair his biceps tendon Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cabrera ruptured the tendon in his left biceps Tuesday and will miss the rest of the 2018 campaign. The Tigers will move him to the 60-day disabled list at their next opportunity. The veteran, who'll turn 36 next April, should be ready to go for spring training games before the 2019 season.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Set for surgery Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Diagnosed with left biceps strain•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Suffers apparent arm injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Plays in both games Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Starting at DH•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.