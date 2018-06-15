Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Surgery deemed successful

Cabrera underwent successful surgery to repair his biceps tendon Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cabrera ruptured the tendon in his left biceps Tuesday and will miss the rest of the 2018 campaign. The Tigers will move him to the 60-day disabled list at their next opportunity. The veteran, who'll turn 36 next April, should be ready to go for spring training games before the 2019 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories