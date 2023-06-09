Solak was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

Solak was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday and he'll now join his fourth organization of the year, having also passed through the hands of the Mariners and White Sox. The 28-year-old produced a .272 batting average with six homers, 28 RBI, 23 runs and two stolen bases over 151 at-bats in 38 games with Triple-A Gwinnett and will look to impress with Toledo in an attempt to get back to the big leagues. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, Detroit transferred Spencer Turnbull (neck) to the 60-day injured list.