Solak signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Solak spent all of last season in Triple-A, slashing .238/.353/.362 across 411 plate appearances between three different franchises. He'll have an opportunity to crack Seattle's Opening Day roster as a bench piece, but the 29-year-old outfielder is likely once again headed to Triple-A in 2024.