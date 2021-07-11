Goodrum was scratched late from Sunday's starting lineup against Minnesota, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The reasons for Goodrum being scratched aren't clear at this point as the Tigers didn't even publicly announce the lineup change prior to first pitch. Eric Haase replaced Goodrum as the left fielder in the starting nine. Further update will likely be provided on the 29-year-old later Sunday.
More News
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Placed on injured list•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Dealing with sprained finger•
-
Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Launches solo shot•