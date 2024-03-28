The Rays selected Goodrum's contract and optioned him to Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Goodrum will get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after he was acquired from the Twins on Wednesday, but he won't be part of Tampa Bay's 26-man active roster for Thursday's season opener versus Toronto. The 32-year-old journeyman utility player has prior experience at every infield and outfield spot, so he should be a prime candidate for a call-up if the Rays' mounting injury concerns fail to persist. Tampa Bay will open the season with five position players on the 10-day injured list.