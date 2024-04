Goodrum is likely to be promoted to the major-league roster Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Goodrum joined the Rays just before Opening Day and has been playing at Triple-A Charlotte since. However, with Brandon Lowe (oblique), Taylor Walls (hip) and Jonathan Aranda (finger) all sidelined, the team needs depth along its infield. Goodrum is capable of playing any infield position besides catcher, but his best chance for playing time is likely to come at second base.