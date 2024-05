The Angels optioned Goodrum to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Goodrum was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay last Thursday, and he has since gone 0-for-13 in four games with the Angels. He will now return to the minors, making room for Luis Rengifo's (illness) return from the injured list. It's possible Goodrum returns later this year if the Angels continue to struggle with infield depth, but he has proven to be an offensive liability in the major leagues.