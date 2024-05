The Angels claimed Goodrum off waivers from the Rays on Thursday.

Goodrum was DFA'd by the Rays on Monday after going 3-for-16 with six strikeouts across nine games with Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old utility man will likely remain in Triple-A as he moves into the Angels organization, though he will claim a spot on the 40-man roster. Kelvin Caceres (lat) was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.