Goodrum went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.

Goodrum had been scuffling a bit coming into Thursday, going just 3-for-27 over his previous seven games with no multi-hit efforts. The 27-year-old still figures to get ample playing time for the rebuilding Tigers, and perhaps the two-hit performance will jump start a hot streak.