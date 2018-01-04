Kozma signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

With Didi Gregorious sidelined for the first month of the 2017 season, Kozma wound up breaking camp with the Yankees, though he went just 1-for-10 (.100) and was designated for assignment once Gregorious returned at the end of April. Kozma was subsequently scooped up by the Rangers, but he continued to struggle and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock before being released prior to the end of the season. Look for the 29-year-old, who owns a career .215/.282/.285 triple-slash across parts of six major-league seasons, to serve as an organizational depth piece for the Tigers in 2018.