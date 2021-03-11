Kozma, who's on a minor-league contract with the Athletics, is 6-for-14 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI across 10 Cactus League games.

While it's counterintuitive to think the 32-year-old has finally figured out big-league pitching after mostly struggling over parts of seven previous seasons, his spring numbers are undeniably eye-catching thus far. Kozma did hit over .300 in two separate stints with the Cardinals back in 2012 and 2014, but that sample constituted just 40 games overall and he slashed an abysmal .217/.275/.273 in his most extensive taste of action (448 plate appearances) back in 2013. Although Kozma is likely to spend most of the season at Triple-A Las Vegas as organizational depth, he could conceivably alter expectations if he continues wielding a similarly hot bat the rest of spring.