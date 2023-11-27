Vilade signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Vilade will be moving on the third organization of his career after stints with Colorado and Pittsburgh since entering the professional ranks as a second-round draft pick in 2017. Vilade saw his lone big-league action with the Rockies in 2021 but has played almost exclusively at the Triple-A level over the past two seasons. Over 511 plate appearances with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis in 2023, Vilade slashed .270/.370/.382 with six home runs and seven stolen bases.