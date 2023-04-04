site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ryan Vilade: Clears waivers, outrighted
Vilade cleared waivers and was outrighted Tuesday to Triple-A Indianapolis, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Vilade was designated for assignment by the Pirates on the morning of Opening Day. The 24-year-old outfielder has logged only seven career plate appearances at the MLB level.
