Baez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Baez appeared in five games thus far in spring and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. The 25-year-old made his debut last June and spent all of September in the majors as he posted a 5.02 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 14.1 innings. Baez will have to work his way back to the majors if he is to become a factor in the Tigers' bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories