Baez (undisclosed) was released by the Tigers on Friday.

Baez was on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Erie with an undisclosed injury, but he was released to make room on the 40-man roster for Edwin Jackson. The 25-year-old spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Toledo, posting a 7.36 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 22 innings.

