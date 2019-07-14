Tigers' Sandy Baez: Ready for rehab assignment
Baez (illness) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Lakeland on Sunday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Baez has been stuck on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo since early June with what was described as a "minor illness," but his month-plus absence suggests his ailment was more significant than the Tigers may have let on. In any case, Baez's impending rehab outing suggests he'll trending in the right direction health-wise. He'll likely make at least a couple appearances in the lower rungs of the minors before slotting back into the Toledo bullpen.
