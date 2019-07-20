Baez (illness) was transferred from High-A Lakeland to Double-A Erie on Saturday.

Triple-A Toledo placed Baez on its 7-day injured list earlier this month due to an illness, but the right-hander seems to be back to full strength now. He made two appearances at Lakeland over the past week in what was essentially a rehab assignment, covering three innings between those outings. Baez will likely continue pitching out of the Erie bullpen for the time being before eventually earning another look at the Triple-A level if his performance warrants a move up the minor-league ladder.

More News
Our Latest Stories