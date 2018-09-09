Tigers' Shane Greene: Blows save but grabs win against Cardinals
Greene (4-6) allowed two runs on two hits in an inning of work to blow the save Saturday against the Cardinals, but he picked up the win when the Tigers rallied for a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Greene won for the second straight day, but this was a much rockier outing than Friday. The 29-year-old allowed a game-tying, two-run homer to Marcell Ozuna that tied the game at 3-3 before stealing the win when the Tigers scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth. Greene now has six blown saves and a 4.87 ERA this season, and his fantasy value comes purely from his role as the closer in a bullpen that doesn't have many other good options.
