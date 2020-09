Reyes went a combined 4-for-7 with a run scored over both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Hitting leadoff and playing center field in both contests, Reyes went 3-for-4 in the nightcap and scored the tying run as part of a five-run comeback in the seventh inning during a 6-3 win. The 25-year-old is slashing .315/.346/.473 through 42 games with four homers, six steals, 13 RBI and 26 runs.