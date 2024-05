Triple-A Toledo placed Flores on its 7-day injured list May 14 with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

Per Evan Petzold, Flores threw a bullpen session Saturday, so he may not be far away from making his return from the 7-day IL. Prior to sustaining the injury, Flores compiled a 6.04 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 19:19 K:BB across 22.1 innings over his 13 relief appearances for Toledo.