Twins' Aaron Slegers: Designated for assignment
Slegers was designated for assignment by the Twins on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Slegers was dropped from Minnesota's 40-man roster in order to clear room for the signing of Nelson Cruz. The 26-year-old split time between Triple-A Rochester and the big club in 2018, missing two months over summer due to a shoulder injury. He posted a 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB across 13.2 innings for the Twins while notching a 3.80 ERA and 57:19 K:BB across 85.1 innings (15 starts) with the Red Wings.
