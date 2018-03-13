Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Optioned to Triple-A
Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.
Mejia entered training camp with a good shot at a spot in the rotation, but his prospects quickly changed after the Twins traded for Jake Odorizzi and signed Lance Lynn. With Mejia sent to Triple-A, it looks like Phil Hughes will begin the season as the No. 5 starter. However, Hughes could move to the bullpen in a few weeks when Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury. Mejia will likely be the first starter recalled from Triple-A if there's an opening early in the season in the major league rotation.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Longer odds to win rotation spot•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Two scoreless innings in spring debut•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts two innings•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Can't escape fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Exits early again Thursday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...