Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Mejia entered training camp with a good shot at a spot in the rotation, but his prospects quickly changed after the Twins traded for Jake Odorizzi and signed Lance Lynn. With Mejia sent to Triple-A, it looks like Phil Hughes will begin the season as the No. 5 starter. However, Hughes could move to the bullpen in a few weeks when Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury. Mejia will likely be the first starter recalled from Triple-A if there's an opening early in the season in the major league rotation.