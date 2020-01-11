Play

Mejia was released by the Angels on Friday.

Mejia was designated for assignment on Tuesday, and after clearing waivers, he's headed for free agency. He spent time with St. Louis, Minnesota and Los Angeles in 2019, posting a 6.61 ERA and 1.72 WHIP with a 30:21 K:BB across 31.1 frames out of the bullpen.

