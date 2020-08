Mejia was released by the White Sox on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Mejia was part of the White Sox's 60-man roster pool to begin the season, but he'll now be removed from the organization. The southpaw pitched for three teams in 2019 and posted a 6.61 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 31.1 innings. Given his lack of results last year, it's unclear whether he'll find a spot on another 60-man roster during the abbreviated 2020 season.