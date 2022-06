Jurado (elbow) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Jurado spent the start of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery but has been cleared to return to game action in St. Paul. The right-hander made a rehab appearance at Single-A Fort Myers on Sunday and allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four in four scoreless innings.