Jurado (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Jurado hasn't pitched in the minors since Aug. 12, but he should be available for the final month of the regular season. Over 10 appearances (four starts) at St. Paul this year, he's posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 34 innings.