Jurado has re-signed with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

It seems likely that Jurado drew some interest from major-league clubs after he posted a 2.65 ERA and 147:41 over 183.2 innings for the Heroes in 2023. However, Kiwoom gave him $1.2 million guaranteed to stick around, a salary he surely wasn't getting in the states. The 27-year-old last pitched in the big leagues in 2020.