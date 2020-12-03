site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ariel-jurado-cut-loose-by-mets | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Ariel Jurado: Cut loose by Mets
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 2, 2020
at
8:44 pm ET 1 min read
Jurado was non-tendered by the Mets on Wednesday.
He made just one appearance for the Mets last season and has never posted an ERA under 5.50 across three
MLB seasons, albeit in very small samples. Jurado may need to settle for a minor-league deal on the open market. More News
09/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/31/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read