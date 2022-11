Jurado signed with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO on Thursday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Jurado spent the majority of the 2022 season at Triple-A St. Paul as a member of the Twins' organization. He managed an effective 3.54 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 53.1 innings but will now have a chance to contribute in the KBO.