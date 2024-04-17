Martin will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Martin saw his streak of eight consecutive starts come to an end in Tuesday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles, but he'll be back in the lineup for the series finale in Baltimore and will be flanked in the outfield by Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff while Byron Buxton serves as the team's designated hitter. Buxton should continue to start in center field more often than not, but Martin could continue to hold an edge in playing time in left field over Larnach, who was called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier this week. Martin will take a four-game hitting streak into Wednesday's contest.