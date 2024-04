Martin went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Martin was able to rip a Tyler Glasnow curveball into right field in the bottom of the third inning, notching a double for his first career major-league hit. He later added another double in sixth frame, accounting for two of the team's three total hits off of Glasnow. The outfielder has found it hard to get regular playing time this season, but a performance like Tuesday's certainly helps his case.