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Twins' Austin Martin: Lands on IL with hamstring strain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Twins placed Martin (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

The severity of the left hamstring strain Martin sustained during Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies isn't yet known, but the 27-year-old will be out of commission for at least the next week and a half. Minnesota called up catcher Alex Jackson from Triple-A St. Paul to take Martin's spot on the 26-man active roster. Martin has mainly handled a short-side platoon role in the Minnesota outfield this season, slashing .241/.352/.333 with three home runs, 12 stolen bases, 41 runs and 23 RBI across 335 plate appearances.

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