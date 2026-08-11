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Twins' Austin Martin: Stuffs stat sheet in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Martin went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and two additional runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Orioles.

Martin was a thorn in the side of Baltimore pitching out of the leadoff spot, showing off both power and speed Monday. It was his first four-hit attack of the campaign as well as the first time he's homered and swiped a bag in a game this season. Martin has an .809 OPS in 120 at-bats versus left-handed pitchers as opposed to a .587 OPS over 157 at-bats against right-handers, and his lack of success against righties should continue to inhibit his fantasy upside.

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