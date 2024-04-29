The Twins are expected to option Martin to Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Monday's game against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Shortstop Carlos Correa (oblique) is on track to come off the 10-day injured list Monday, and Martin looks like he'll move off the 26-man active roster in a corresponding move. Martin has been a near-everyday player for Minnesota since being called up from Triple-A on March 30 while slashing .226/.294/.371 across 68 plate appearances, but the Twins aren't expected to have regular at-bats available for both him and Trevor Larnach with Correa back in the fold and with Max Kepler recently coming off the IL. As a result, Martin will be the odd man out and head back to Triple-A, while Larnach should continue to play regularly versus right-handed pitching.