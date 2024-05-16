Martin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

After recently picking up four starts in a five-game stretch, Martin finds himself on the bench for the second straight day. While he's up with the big club, the right-handed-hitting Martin should play regularly versus left-handed pitching, but the trio of Alex Kirilloff, Willi Castro and Max Kepler looks to be the Twins' preferred outfield alignment against right-handers. The outfield will become even more crowded when Byron Buxton (knee) returns from the 10-day injured list, perhaps as soon as this weekend.