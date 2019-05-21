Parker picked up the save against the Angels on Monday, working around a hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 3-1 victory for the Twins. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

It was eighth save of the year for the 33-year-old right-hander, who still has yet to blow an opportunity through 16.1 innings. He isn't striking out a lot of batters with a pedestrian 12:7 K:BB, but Parker is making it work so far as the top option at closer for the Twins, as he's sporting a 1.10 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.